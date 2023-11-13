Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lucas County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lucas County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sylvania Northview High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Rossford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.