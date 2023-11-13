Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Wood County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwood at Rossford Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 13

5:30 PM ET on November 13 Location: Rossford, OH

Rossford, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylvania Northview High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School