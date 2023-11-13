The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Musketeers scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
  • Xavier put together a 23-8 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.5.
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.
  • Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

