The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Musketeers scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.

Xavier put together a 23-8 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.5.

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.

Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).

