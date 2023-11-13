How to Watch Xavier vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Musketeers scored an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up.
- Xavier put together a 23-8 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 80.5.
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.
- Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
