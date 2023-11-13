The Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take the court against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Purdue Betting Trends (2022-23)

Xavier put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread last year.

Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 14 Boilermakers games went over the point total.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Xavier ranks 47th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+10000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 137th, a difference of 90 spots.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.