Monday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Purdue squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Xavier vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.6)

Purdue (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier surrendered 74.1 points per game last season (292nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, posting 80.9 points per contest (10th-best).

The Musketeers pulled down 34.8 boards per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Xavier racked up assists last year, ranking best in college basketball with 19.1 per game.

With 12.2 turnovers per game, the Musketeers were 217th in the nation. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Musketeers ranked fourth-best in college basketball with a three-point shooting percentage of 39%. They ranked 182nd in college basketball by sinking 7.4 threes per contest.

Xavier ceded 7.4 threes per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Xavier took 68.8% two-pointers, accounting for 75.3% of the team's baskets. It shot 31.2% threes (24.7% of the team's baskets).

