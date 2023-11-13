Xavier vs. Purdue November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Xavier vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Xavier AVG
|Xavier Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|292nd
|11th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|16th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|19.1
|1st
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
