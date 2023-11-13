The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Information

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Xavier vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank 152nd 72.7 Points Scored 80.9 10th 21st 62.7 Points Allowed 74.1 292nd 11th 36.2 Rebounds 34.8 35th 16th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 29th 15.5 Assists 19.1 1st 51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.2 217th

