Xavier vs. Purdue: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) host the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Xavier vs. Purdue Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Musketeers Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 21 of Xavier's games hit the over.
- The Musketeers had 17 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.
- Xavier (17-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than Purdue (14-16-0) last season.
Xavier vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|72.7
|153.6
|62.7
|136.8
|137.1
|Xavier
|80.9
|153.6
|74.1
|136.8
|151.9
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 15-12 against the spread and 23-8 overall.
Xavier vs. Purdue Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|14-16-0
|14-16-0
|Xavier
|17-16-0
|21-12-0
Xavier vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Xavier
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|7-4
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.5
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|12-3-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
