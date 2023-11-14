In the matchup between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Akron Zips on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (-4) Over (39) Eastern Michigan 25, Akron 18

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Akron Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Eastern Michigan vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Zips.

The Zips have a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Akron is 3-4 against the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this season.

The Zips have gone over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

The average over/under for Akron games this season is 5.7 more points than the point total of 39 for this outing.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Against the spread, the Eagles are 5-4-0 this year.

Eastern Michigan has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

The Eagles have seen four of its nine games hit the over.

Eastern Michigan games average 46.3 total points per game this season, 7.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zips vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Michigan 19.0 25.0 25.0 21.8 13.0 28.2 Akron 15.4 28.1 19.8 29.0 12.5 27.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.