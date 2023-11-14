MAC opponents meet when the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) and the Akron Zips (2-8) play on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium.

Eastern Michigan ranks 14th-worst in scoring offense (19 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 59th with 25 points allowed per contest. Akron ranks second-worst in points per game (15.4), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 85th in the FBS with 28.1 points allowed per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Akron Eastern Michigan 283.7 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.1 (132nd) 331.8 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.1 (86th) 86.4 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.3 (117th) 197.3 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.8 (125th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (67th) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (49th)

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has recored 1,044 passing yards, or 104.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 541 rushing yards have come on 111 carries, with three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 287 receiving yards (28.7 per game) on 28 catches with one touchdown.

DJ Iron has totaled 215 yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings has registered 42 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 444 (44.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has one touchdown.

Daniel George has totaled 425 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 43 receptions.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 1,420 yards (142 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 55.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 121 rushing yards on 88 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 456 yards on 97 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught 18 passes for 200 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Samson Evans has been handed the ball 105 times this year and racked up 437 yards (43.7 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Tanner Knue's 393 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 40 catches and three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 308 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Hamze Elzayat has been the target of 35 passes and hauled in 19 receptions for 278 yards, an average of 27.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Michigan or Akron gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.