In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Alexandre Texier to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Texier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

