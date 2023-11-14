Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Allen County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perry High School at Van Wert
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Lima at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.