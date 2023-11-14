Two clubs on streaks will collide when the Pittsburgh Penguins (four consecutive wins) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (five consecutive defeats) on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Penguins-Blue Jackets matchup on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 52 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 26th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 41 goals this season (2.7 per game), 24th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 2-5-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adam Fantilli 15 4 5 9 4 8 40.2% Ivan Provorov 15 0 9 9 9 3 - Boone Jenner 15 7 2 9 5 8 56.8% Kirill Marchenko 13 3 5 8 3 6 30% Zachary Werenski 13 1 7 8 3 5 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 34 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 46 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that time.

Penguins Key Players