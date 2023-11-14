The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) are heavy road favorites (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4, +140 moneyline odds). Tuesday's contest begins at 7:00 PM ET from Nationwide Arena on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Columbus has played eight games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Penguins have gone 4-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Pittsburgh is 3-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Columbus has gone 2-4 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.6 3.50 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.50 2.60 5 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-5-3 7-3 7-3-0 6.5 2.90 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-5-3 2.90 3.50 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.