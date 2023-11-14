The Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) go up against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Grizzlies averaged.

Last season, Bowling Green had a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Falcons were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Grizzlies finished 272nd.

The Falcons scored an average of 76.0 points per game last year, only 0.3 fewer points than the 76.3 the Golden Grizzlies gave up to opponents.

Bowling Green put together a 10-4 record last season in games it scored more than 76.3 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bowling Green scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 75.1.

The Falcons allowed fewer points at home (74.1 per game) than on the road (83.3) last season.

Bowling Green sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.5%).

