Tuesday's contest that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at Athletics Center O'rena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-62 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 72, Oakland 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-11.0)

Bowling Green (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green Performance Insights

Bowling Green's defensive performance was eighth-worst in the nation last year with 78.5 points allowed per contest, but offensively it played better, averaging 76 points per game (74th-ranked in college basketball).

The Falcons pulled down 32.5 boards per game (126th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31.8 rebounds per contest (222nd-ranked).

Last season Bowling Green ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.8 per game.

Last year the Falcons averaged 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Falcons made 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34% three-point percentage (183rd-ranked).

Bowling Green ranked 290th in the nation with 8.2 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 295th with a 35.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Bowling Green took 64.6% two-pointers and 35.4% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 73.3% were two-pointers and 26.7% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.