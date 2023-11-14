The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) meet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Game Information

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland Rank Oakland AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 76 74th 332nd 76.3 Points Allowed 78.5 351st 319th 28.9 Rebounds 32.5 126th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7.2 200th 281st 11.8 Assists 13.8 117th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 12 200th

