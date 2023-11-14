MAC foes meet when the Toledo Rockets (9-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) square off on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best by allowing just 323.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 28th (439.3 yards per game). From an offensive angle, Bowling Green is posting 25.1 points per game (82nd-ranked). It ranks 53rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (24 points surrendered per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Bowling Green Toledo 317 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.3 (29th) 328.5 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.9 (25th) 147.9 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.6 (7th) 169.1 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (68th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 24 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (39th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,206 yards on 59.1% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 125 times for 762 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 389 receiving yards (38.9 ypg) on 35 catches and three touchdowns while racking up 260 rushing yards on 38 attempts with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin has recorded 385 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Odieu Hiliare's 25 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 264 yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,999 yards (199.9 ypg) on 154-of-234 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 499 rushing yards on 93 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 147 times for 1,042 yards (104.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught nine passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton's team-leading 502 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 53 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 32 passes while averaging 44.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Anthony Torres has a total of 307 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 18 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

