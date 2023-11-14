Bruce Brown and the Indiana Pacers face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 137-126 loss against the 76ers, Brown totaled nine points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-105)

Over 10.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-105)

Over 2.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the 76ers gave up 110.9 points per game last season, third in the league.

The 76ers were the second-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers were sixth in the league defensively last year, conceding 24.2 per contest.

Allowing 11.6 made three-pointers per contest last season, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Bruce Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 31 9 4 3 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.