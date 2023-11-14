Will Dmitri Voronkov light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Voronkov has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 34 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

