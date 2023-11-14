Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

  • Bemstrom has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 12:02 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:18 Away W 5-4 OT
10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-1
10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 4-0

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

