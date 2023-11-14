How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Illinois had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.
- Last year, the Fighting Illini put up 74.3 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- When Illinois scored more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini had given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Eagles ranked 280th.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
- Marquette had an 18-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Illinois played better at home last year, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Fighting Illini played better in home games last year, giving up 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 on the road.
- Illinois drained 8.0 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles conceded fewer points at home (71.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Marquette sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36.0%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.