Can we expect Justin Danforth scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:20 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:07 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

