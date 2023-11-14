Kansas vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) battle the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kansas vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-6.5)
|147.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-6.5)
|148.5
|-240
|+195
Kansas vs. Kentucky Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kansas won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- A total of 15 Jayhawks games last season hit the over.
- Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.
- In Wildcats games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Kansas is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (second-best).
- With odds of +1000, Kansas has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1600
- While our computer ranking places Kentucky 138th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it fifth-best.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.
