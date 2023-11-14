The LSU Tigers (2-1) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Kent State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Kent State vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes put up 12.5 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (57.9).

Kent State had a 20-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers averaged 19.7 more points per game (82.3) than the Golden Flashes gave up (62.6).

When LSU put up more than 62.6 points last season, it went 27-1.

Kent State Schedule