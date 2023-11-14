Obi Toppin's Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 137-126 loss against the 76ers, Toppin tallied 14 points.

Below we will dive into Toppin's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+190)

Looking to bet on one or more of Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the 76ers conceded 110.9 points per game last season, third in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the league last year, conceding 41.2 per game.

The 76ers conceded 24.2 assists per game last year (sixth in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were ranked fifth in the NBA last year, allowing 11.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Obi Toppin vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 21 14 1 1 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.