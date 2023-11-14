The Toledo Rockets (9-1) and Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) will face each other in a clash of MAC foes at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Bowling Green?

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24

Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24 Toledo has won all eight of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Rockets have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -400 or shorter.

Bowling Green has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Falcons are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +310 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rockets an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (+10)



Bowling Green (+10) Toledo has four wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Rockets have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Bowling Green owns a record of 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Toledo's games this season have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 50.5 points.

There have been four Bowling Green games that have ended with a combined score higher than 50.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 61 points per game, 10.5 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 50.3 49 Implied Total AVG 31.8 33 30.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 40.7 46.5 Implied Total AVG 28.8 24.7 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-0-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

