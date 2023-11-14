Two of the nation's toughest pass defenses meet when the Toledo Rockets (9-1) bring college football's 12th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4), who have the No. 21 passing defense, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Rockets are massive, 10-point favorites. The contest's point total is 52.5.

Toledo ranks 27th in scoring defense this year (19.7 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 35.9 points per game. Bowling Green ranks 82nd in the FBS with 25.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 24 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Toledo vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -10 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Toledo Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Rockets have been a top-25 unit over the last three contests with 292.7 total yards surrendered per game (22nd-best). They haven't played as well on offense, with 392.7 total yards per game (-41-worst).

The Rockets rank 56th in scoring offense (33.7 points per game) and 43rd in scoring defense (17.7 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

Over Toledo's last three games, it ranks 79th in passing offense (246.7 passing yards per game) and 37th in passing defense (155.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the previous three contests, the Rockets rank -6-worst in rushing offense (146 rushing yards per game) and 23rd-worst in rushing defense (137 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Rockets are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Toledo has gone over the total once.

Toledo Betting Records & Stats

Toledo is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in five of Toledo's nine games with a set total.

Toledo has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

Toledo has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this matchup.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 1,999 yards (199.9 ypg) on 154-of-234 passing with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 499 rushing yards on 93 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Peny Boone has 1,042 rushing yards on 147 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 162 yards (16.2 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Jerjuan Newton's 502 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 36 catches and nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres' 18 grabs are good enough for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Judge Culpepper has racked up five sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL and 26 tackles.

Toledo's tackle leader, Dallas Gant, has 51 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Maxen Hook leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 40 tackles and three passes defended.

