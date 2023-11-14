The Wright State Raiders (0-0) meet the Toledo Rockets (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Toledo vs. Wright State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 19th 79.9 Points Scored 85.4 2nd 282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 76.9 339th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 30.7 248th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 49th 15 Assists 14.9 52nd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 9.4 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.