The Wright State Raiders (0-1) and the Toledo Rockets (2-0) meet at Wright State University Nutter Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Toledo vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

In Toledo's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times.

Against the spread, the Rockets were 20-11-0 last season.

Toledo put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-13-0 mark from Wright State.

Toledo vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 79.9 165.3 73.7 150.6 149.1 Toledo 85.4 165.3 76.9 150.6 155.3

Additional Toledo Insights & Trends

The Rockets put up 11.7 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Raiders allowed (73.7).

Toledo put together an 18-5 ATS record and a 23-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.7 points.

Toledo vs. Wright State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0 Toledo 20-11-0 21-10-0

Toledo vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Toledo 9-6 Home Record 13-1 7-8 Away Record 10-4 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

