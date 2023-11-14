Toledo vs. Wright State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Wright State Raiders (0-1) and the Toledo Rockets (2-0) meet at Wright State University Nutter Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Toledo vs. Wright State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairborn, Ohio
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- In Toledo's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times.
- Against the spread, the Rockets were 20-11-0 last season.
- Toledo put together a 20-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 16-13-0 mark from Wright State.
Toledo vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wright State
|79.9
|165.3
|73.7
|150.6
|149.1
|Toledo
|85.4
|165.3
|76.9
|150.6
|155.3
Additional Toledo Insights & Trends
- The Rockets put up 11.7 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Raiders allowed (73.7).
- Toledo put together an 18-5 ATS record and a 23-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.7 points.
Toledo vs. Wright State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wright State
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|Toledo
|20-11-0
|21-10-0
Toledo vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wright State
|Toledo
|9-6
|Home Record
|13-1
|7-8
|Away Record
|10-4
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|85.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|90.5
|75.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|82.1
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
