The Wright State Raiders (0-1) take on the Toledo Rockets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets shot at a 49.5% clip from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Raiders averaged.

Toledo put together a 22-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Rockets were the 248th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Raiders finished 231st.

The Rockets scored 11.7 more points per game last year (85.4) than the Raiders gave up (73.7).

Toledo put together a 23-3 record last season in games it scored more than 73.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Toledo averaged 8.4 more points per game at home (90.5) than away (82.1).

The Rockets gave up 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.

Toledo drained more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.5%) than on the road (39.9%).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule