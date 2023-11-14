The Toledo Rockets (2-0) go up against the Wright State Raiders (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Toledo matchup.

Toledo vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Toledo Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-2.5) 163.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Toledo vs. Wright State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Toledo won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Rockets covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Wright State went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Raiders games.

