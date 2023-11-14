Tuesday's game between the Toledo Rockets (2-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-1) at Wright State University Nutter Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 96-75, heavily favoring Toledo to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The game has no line set.

Toledo vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Toledo vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 96, Wright State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-21.0)

Toledo (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 170.8

Toledo Performance Insights

Although Toledo ceded 76.9 points per game (20th-worst in college basketball) on defense last year, its offense was excellent, as it ranked second-best in college basketball by scoring 85.4 points per game.

The Rockets ranked 248th in college basketball with 30.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per game.

Toledo put up 14.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 52nd in the country.

The Rockets ranked top-25 last season in turnovers, 11th-best in college basketball with 9.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rockets made 8.6 threes per game last season (53rd-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 39.5% three-point percentage (second-best).

With 8.4 threes conceded per game, Toledo ranked 312th in college basketball. It allowed a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Toledo took 64.2% two-pointers (accounting for 71.4% of the team's baskets) and 35.8% three-pointers (28.6%).

