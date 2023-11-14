The Wright State Raiders (0-1) battle the Toledo Rockets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wright State vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
  • In games Wright State shot higher than 46.1% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
  • The Raiders were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rockets finished 248th.
  • Last year, the Raiders recorded only 3.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Rockets gave up (76.9).
  • When Wright State put up more than 76.9 points last season, it went 16-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

  • Wright State scored 85.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.8.
  • Wright State made 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Colorado State L 105-77 Moby Arena
11/14/2023 Toledo - Wright State University Nutter Center
11/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
11/20/2023 Louisiana - Hertz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.