The Wright State Raiders (0-1) battle the Toledo Rockets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Rockets allowed to opponents.

In games Wright State shot higher than 46.1% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.

The Raiders were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rockets finished 248th.

Last year, the Raiders recorded only 3.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Rockets gave up (76.9).

When Wright State put up more than 76.9 points last season, it went 16-5.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

Wright State scored 85.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.8.

Wright State made 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule