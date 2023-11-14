How to Watch Wright State vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (0-1) battle the Toledo Rockets (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders shot 49.6% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Rockets allowed to opponents.
- In games Wright State shot higher than 46.1% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
- The Raiders were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rockets finished 248th.
- Last year, the Raiders recorded only 3.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Rockets gave up (76.9).
- When Wright State put up more than 76.9 points last season, it went 16-5.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- Wright State scored 85.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Raiders allowed 74.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.8.
- Wright State made 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 105-77
|Moby Arena
|11/14/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/20/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Hertz Arena
