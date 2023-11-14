Tuesday's game between the Toledo Rockets (2-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-1) at Wright State University Nutter Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 96-75, heavily favoring Toledo to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Wright State vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 96, Wright State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-21.0)

Toledo (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 170.8

Wright State Performance Insights

On offense, Wright State was the 19th-best squad in the nation (79.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 282nd (73.7 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Raiders were 69th in the country in rebounds (33.6 per game) last year. They were 231st in rebounds conceded (31.9 per game).

With 15 assists per game last season, Wright State was 49th in college basketball.

At 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.7% from downtown last season, the Raiders were 299th and 92nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Wright State was 263rd in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9 last year. It was 112th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.8%.

The Raiders attempted 27.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 72.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of the Raiders' baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

