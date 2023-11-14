Wright State vs. Toledo: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Wright State Raiders (0-1) and the Toledo Rockets (2-0) meet at Wright State University Nutter Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Wright State vs. Toledo Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairborn, Ohio
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Wright State Betting Records & Stats
- Wright State compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Toledo's .645 ATS win percentage (20-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Wright State's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).
Wright State vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wright State
|79.9
|165.3
|73.7
|150.6
|149.1
|Toledo
|85.4
|165.3
|76.9
|150.6
|155.3
Additional Wright State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Raiders put up were only three more points than the Rockets allowed (76.9).
- Wright State had a 13-5 record against the spread and a 16-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.9 points.
Wright State vs. Toledo Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wright State
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|Toledo
|20-11-0
|21-10-0
Wright State vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wright State
|Toledo
|9-6
|Home Record
|13-1
|7-8
|Away Record
|10-4
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-3-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|85.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|90.5
|75.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|82.1
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
