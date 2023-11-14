The Wright State Raiders (0-1) and the Toledo Rockets (2-0) meet at Wright State University Nutter Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wright State vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Toledo's .645 ATS win percentage (20-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Wright State's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).

Wright State vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 79.9 165.3 73.7 150.6 149.1 Toledo 85.4 165.3 76.9 150.6 155.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 79.9 points per game the Raiders put up were only three more points than the Rockets allowed (76.9).

Wright State had a 13-5 record against the spread and a 16-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wright State vs. Toledo Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 16-13-0 16-13-0 Toledo 20-11-0 21-10-0

Wright State vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Toledo 9-6 Home Record 13-1 7-8 Away Record 10-4 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 90.5 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 82.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.