Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 14?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Werenski light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- Werenski has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:50
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:24
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|26:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|26:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.