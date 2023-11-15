The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) face the Akron Zips (0-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Akron vs. Robert Morris 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Zips scored 7.4 more points per game last year (68.6) than the Colonials gave up to opponents (61.2).

Akron went 8-1 last season when allowing fewer than 57.8 points.

Last year, the 57.8 points per game the Colonials scored were 8.8 fewer points than the Zips allowed (66.6).

When Robert Morris scored more than 66.6 points last season, it went 6-1.

Akron Schedule