The Providence Friars versus the Brown Bears is one of three games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that includes a Big East team in play.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Providence Friars at Brown Bears 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Seton Hall Pirates 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Marquette Golden Eagles at IUPUI Jaguars 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

