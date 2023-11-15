The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-2) battle the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Cincinnati vs. Lindenwood (MO) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up 7.8 fewer points per game last year (56.2) than the Bearcats allowed their opponents to score (64.0).

When Lindenwood (MO) gave up fewer than 59.8 points last season, it went 1-1.

Last year, the Bearcats put up 59.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Lions gave up.

Cincinnati had a 6-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Cincinnati Schedule