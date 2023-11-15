How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Lindenwood (MO) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-2) battle the Cincinnati Bearcats (0-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Lindenwood (MO) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up 7.8 fewer points per game last year (56.2) than the Bearcats allowed their opponents to score (64.0).
- When Lindenwood (MO) gave up fewer than 59.8 points last season, it went 1-1.
- Last year, the Bearcats put up 59.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Lions gave up.
- Cincinnati had a 6-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Louisville
|L 77-59
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/15/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/23/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
