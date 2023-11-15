Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Clermont County, Ohio today? We have what you need below.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at North College Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Goshen, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
