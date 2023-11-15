Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Clermont County, Ohio today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 15

5:00 PM ET on November 15 Location: Batavia, OH

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Batavia High School at North College Hill High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 15

5:45 PM ET on November 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Goshen High School