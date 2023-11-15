How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Canisius on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) play the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings shot 45.4% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Golden Griffins allowed to opponents.
- In games Cleveland State shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
- The Vikings were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Griffins finished 251st.
- Last year, the Vikings recorded only 0.5 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Golden Griffins gave up (72.3).
- When Cleveland State totaled more than 72.3 points last season, it went 12-1.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cleveland State fared better at home last year, putting up 74.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game when playing on the road.
- The Vikings gave up 67.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Cleveland State fared better at home last season, making 5.6 treys per game with a 31.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.5 threes per game and a 29.1% three-point percentage away from home.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 79-77
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/8/2023
|Defiance
|W 102-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/11/2023
|Ohio
|W 82-78
|Wolstein Center
|11/15/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Wolstein Center
