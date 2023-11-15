The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) take on the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cleveland State vs. Canisius matchup in this article.

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Canisius Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-7.5) 144.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-7.5) 145.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cleveland State covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 31 times last season.

Canisius went 11-11-0 ATS last season.

The Golden Griffins and their opponents combined to hit the over 13 out of 22 times last season.

