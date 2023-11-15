The Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) will meet the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Game Information

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 70.4 203rd 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 346th 5.1 3pt Made 8.5 60th 157th 13.3 Assists 14.3 88th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

