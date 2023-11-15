The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Wolstein Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.

Cleveland State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 1.6% more often than Canisius (11-11-0) last season.

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 71.8 142.2 68.7 141 136.2 Canisius 70.4 142.2 72.3 141 140

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Vikings averaged were just 0.5 fewer points than the Golden Griffins gave up (72.3).

Cleveland State had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0 Canisius 11-11-0 13-9-0

Cleveland State vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Canisius 13-3 Home Record 7-5 7-9 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

