Cleveland State vs. Canisius: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 15
The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Wolstein Center on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Canisius Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Wolstein Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland State covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread last season.
- Cleveland State (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 1.6% more often than Canisius (11-11-0) last season.
Cleveland State vs. Canisius Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cleveland State
|71.8
|142.2
|68.7
|141
|136.2
|Canisius
|70.4
|142.2
|72.3
|141
|140
Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Vikings averaged were just 0.5 fewer points than the Golden Griffins gave up (72.3).
- Cleveland State had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.
Cleveland State vs. Canisius Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cleveland State
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
|Canisius
|11-11-0
|13-9-0
Cleveland State vs. Canisius Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cleveland State
|Canisius
|13-3
|Home Record
|7-5
|7-9
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.8
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
