The Sacramento Kings (5-4) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on November 15, 2023. The Lakers have also won three games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Kings are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 19th.

The 113.4 points per game the Kings average are only 1.7 fewer points than the Lakers allow (115.1).

When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 4-0.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Los Angeles has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.

The Lakers put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Kings give up (114.4).

Los Angeles is 4-1 when it scores more than 114.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are scoring 120.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 104.3 points per contest.

Defensively Sacramento has played worse at home this year, ceding 117 points per game, compared to 111.3 on the road.

The Kings are averaging 14.6 treys per game with a 34.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.2% points better than they're averaging in away games (13.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers average more points per game at home (117.2) than on the road (109.7), and also concede fewer points at home (108) than on the road (121).

At home Los Angeles is allowing 108 points per game, 13 fewer points than it is on the road (121).

The Lakers average 3.7 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (23.7).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trey Lyles Out Calf Alex Len Out Ankle

Lakers Injuries