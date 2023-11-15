Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Marion County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Valley High School - Caledonia at Granville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.