In the contest between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the RedHawks to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Miami (OH) (-8.5) Over (39.5) Miami (OH) 31, Buffalo 14

Week 12 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The RedHawks are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

There have been four RedHawks games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

Miami (OH) games have had an average of 43.8 points this season, 4.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 28.6%.

The Bulls have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread.

In the Bulls' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for Buffalo this season is 11.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

RedHawks vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 28.7 17.1 31.3 10.3 27 21.7 Buffalo 23 28.2 25 30.4 21 26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.