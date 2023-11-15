Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, November 15
In the contest between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the RedHawks to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Miami (OH) (-8.5)
|Over (39.5)
|Miami (OH) 31, Buffalo 14
Week 12 MAC Predictions
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Western Michigan vs Northern Illinois
- Akron vs Eastern Michigan
Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 75.0%.
- The RedHawks are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Miami (OH) has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.
- There have been four RedHawks games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.
- Miami (OH) games have had an average of 43.8 points this season, 4.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Buffalo Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 28.6%.
- The Bulls have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- When it has played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, Buffalo is 2-2 against the spread.
- In the Bulls' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).
- The average point total for Buffalo this season is 11.2 points higher than this game's over/under.
RedHawks vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Miami (OH)
|28.7
|17.1
|31.3
|10.3
|27
|21.7
|Buffalo
|23
|28.2
|25
|30.4
|21
|26
