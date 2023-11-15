MAC opponents meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) square off on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) owns the 97th-ranked offense this season (345.4 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best with only 322.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Buffalo is generating 23 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 85th in the FBS on defense (28.2 points given up per game).

We will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Buffalo 345.4 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.1 (111th) 322.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.9 (61st) 160.7 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 184.7 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.2 (107th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (67th) 9 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (163.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 694 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 43 times for 211 yards (21.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's team-high 642 yards as a receiver have come on 37 receptions (out of 58 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 332 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade McDonald's 21 catches have yielded 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has racked up 1,854 yards on 56% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 123 carries for 517 yards, or 51.7 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well. Cook has also chipped in with 27 catches for 220 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Mike Washington has been given 81 carries and totaled 320 yards with two touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s 362 receiving yards (36.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 receptions on 36 targets with three touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has 35 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 335 yards (33.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cole Harrity's 52 targets have resulted in 33 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

