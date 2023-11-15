The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) will meet their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The RedHawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Buffalo has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +240 Bet $100 to win $240

