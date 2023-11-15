Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 15
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) will meet their MAC-rival, the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The RedHawks are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo matchup.
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-9.5)
|41.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-9.5)
|41.5
|-365
|+285
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Miami (OH) has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Buffalo has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
