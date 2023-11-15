The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-2) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the Buffalo Bulls (3-7) in conference play on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The over/under is 40.5.

Miami (OH) ranks 61st in points scored this season (28.7 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 17.1 points allowed per game. Buffalo's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 321.1 total yards per game, which ranks 25th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 61st with 370.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Miami (OH) vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -9.5 -110 -110 40.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the RedHawks' offense fail to produce, ranking -105-worst in the FBS in total yards (275.3 total yards per game). They rank 26th defensively (297.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

From a defensive standpoint, the RedHawks have been top-25 over the last three contests with 12.3 points allowed per game (14th-best). They haven't played as well offensively, with 22 points per game (-40-worst).

Over the last three games, Miami (OH) ranks -109-worst in passing offense (118.3 passing yards per game) and -8-worst in passing defense (216.3 passing yards per game allowed).

From a run defense standpoint, the RedHawks have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 81.3 rushing yards allowed per game (22nd-best). They haven't played as well offensively, with 157 rushing yards per game (19th-worst).

In their past three games, the RedHawks have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Miami (OH)'s past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Week 12 MAC Betting Trends

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Miami (OH) has gone over in four of its nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Miami (OH) has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Miami (OH) has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 1,634 yards (163.4 ypg) to lead Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 133 times for 694 yards (69.4 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 43 times for 211 yards (21.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 37 receptions for 642 yards (64.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 332 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade McDonald has racked up 21 catches for 281 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Caiden Woullard has racked up eight sacks to pace the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 30 tackles.

Matthew Salopek is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 88 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception.

Yahsyn McKee has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 36 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

